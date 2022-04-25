Chris Brown took to his Instagram page to announce the news of a joint tour with Lil Baby. The “One Of Them Ones” tour is presented by Rolling Loud and tickets are distributed through Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Raleigh, NC and passes through Boston, Toronto, Atlanta and more before coming to an end in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday (April 28) at 10am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)

Earlier this week, Breezy posted a video on his TikTok account to announce a summer tour. The video featured theme music from Inside the NBA and showed Brown chucking a basketball as a trick shot. Before the ball could go in, Brown danced his way to the camera before the ball swished in. The post also hinted at the possibility of some special guests along the way.

Brown also posted about his upcoming NFT project entitled “The Auracles.” The project is his first venture into the growing NFT space. Brown is preparing for the release of his tenth-studio album Breezy. The leading single “Iffy” dropped in January. “THIS GONNA BE MY 10th album,” he wrote on Instagram. “The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”

Brown will be accompanied by Lil Baby. The Grammy-nominated rapper has been one of the hottest names in the genre since his first release in 2017. In 2020, Baby released My Turn which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No.1. It was the highest streamed and selling album of the year. My Turn held 14 records simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the likes of Prince and Paul McCartney.

Baby is also no stranger to joint tours. Last year, the “Woah” crooner kicked off his “Back Outside” tour with special guest Lil Durk. The tour capitalized on the release of their collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The tour was produced by Live Nation and kicked off in September, making stops through New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL.