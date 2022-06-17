Today (June 17), Drake surprised everybody with a new album titled Honestly, Nevermind, a project that was announced mere hours prior to its arrival. What’s also astonished fans is the fact that his latest LP sees him experimenting with other genres, making for a final product that’s completely different from anything else in his discography.

Accompanying Honestly, Nevermind is a new visual for the lead single “Falling Back,” a Alex Lustig, &ME, Rampa, and Beau Nox-backed effort that’s centered around a relationship that Drake feels is one-sided:

“Finding myself, showing myself, finding a way to stay outta the way, holding me back, supposed to come right back, guardin’ myself while I’m all on display, I know you know all about it, I know, deep down, you feel the same, I know you know how I feel, I know you know how I feel, how do I, how do I feel? How do I feel? How do you say to my face, “Time heals”? Then go and leave me again, unreal, I see us fadin’ away…”

Courtesy of Director X, the nearly ten-minute clip begins with Drake preparing for his wedding with his best man, played by NBA veteran Tristan Thompson. It’s then revealed that Drizzy is getting married to 23 different women at once, and viewers are able to enjoy the massive, lavish ceremony along with his closest family and friends. Notable moments include a cameo from Drake‘s mother Sandi Graham, a hilarious rendition of “Best I Ever Had” from the wedding singer, and a lengthy credits scene introducing us to all of the women that took part.

Honestly, Nevermind comes with 14 tracks and a single feature from 21 Savage on the closing cut “Jimmy Cooks,” the only full rap song on the album. The rest of it leans towards different variations of EDM, with the likes of Black Coffee and Carnage helping to bring everything together cohesively.

Press play on “Falling Back” below.