Any beef between DJ Drama and Drake is officially squashed. The Philly native wants the narrative that there’s any friction between the two to end.

The latest album from Jack Harlow had folks scratching their heads after hearing a track between him and Drake.

Fans seemed shocked that the Toronto rapper was offered a verse on “Churchill Downs” given the fact that Harlow is signed to Drama’s Generation Now record label. He took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

“We gotta stop this narrative lol,” said Drama in the tweet. “Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that Jack & Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now erybody go stream that ‘Churchill Downs’!”

In 2015 the drama began when rumors circulated that creator of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape creator told Meek Mill that the “Shut it Down” lyricist used a ghostwriter for his guest verse on Mill’s “R.I.C.O” track.

The incident launched the infamous beef between Drake and Mill and while they settled their differences publicly, it was still never determined that the beef between him and Drama was over. In a “Drink Champs” interview last year, he confirmed that the rapper once used a girl to retaliate against him.

This isn’t the first time that Drama has mentioned that any issues between the two was a thing of the past.

“We’ve had small talk — we’ve talked,” he said Drama during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in 2021. ”We haven’t seen each other since the ‘tiff’ but we’ve been in communication lightly. At some point, I’m sure we’ll get the opportunity to sit down and really just build. I feel like he’s past that and we’re past that. That’s where it’s at really.”

Along with Drizzy, Harlow’s sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You includes guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.