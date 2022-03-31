Leave it to J. Cole to bless fans with one hell of a surprise like this. Today (March 31), the Fayetteville star and his Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connect with DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which is expected to feature both unheard tracks and previously released cuts like J.I.D’s “Ambassel,” a standout effort from the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack.

D-Day is also being released in conjunction with this year’s Dreamville Festival, which takes place this weekend in Raleigh, NC, and (in addition to the aforementioned) will see a wealth of support from Lil Baby, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Rico Nasty, Wale, WizKid, Morray, Fivio Foreign, Blxst and more. Drama will also be in the proverbial building to perform a Gangsta Grillz set alongside Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.

It’s been a few years since the Dreamville collective came together for the third installment of their Revenge of the Dreamers series, which contained a healthy 18 cuts and a slew of outside contributions from the like of DaBaby, Reason, Childish Major, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Smino, and Deante’ Hitchcock. The project proved to be a huge success for all parties involved, landing at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 115,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The following year, a Director’s Cut upgrade of Revenge of the Dreamers III surfaced with 12 additional songs.

As far as Cole himself, last year saw him liberating his sixth studio LP The Off-Season, another chart-topper from the camp (and Cole‘s sixth). He later promoted the album via a tour of the same name, bringing along 21 Savage and Morray for additional support.

Check out D-Day below, which also sees contributions from 2 Chainz, Sheck Wes, G. Perico, A$AP Ferg, and more.