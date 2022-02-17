Dreamville announced today (Feb. 17) that their Studios team has been named as a first-place winner at the inaugural Anthem Awards for their podcast, “The Messenger.” The series was selected as the Best Special Project amongst a group of sixteen esteemed finalists under the Human and Civil Rights category.

“The Messenger” was co-produced by Dreamville Studios and Awfully Nice and shares a story about African superstar Bobi Wine’s battle for freedom while examining the 2021 presidential election in Uganda.

This moment is just the latest in an ongoing streak, as it marks the third consecutive award win for the independently-produced audio project. Other recent accolades include being named as Best Storytelling Podcast at AdWeek’s 2021 Podcast of the Year awards, and Podcast of the Year and Best Black Music Podcast at the 2021 Black Podcast Awards.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Dreamville’s very own Bas has always been on a mission to use his voice to amplify stories that need to be heard. His role as the official host of “The Messenger” is his latest contribution to that goal. Bas even enlisted The Hics to help him create the official theme song titled “Smoke From Fire.”

“I am very proud to be a part of this project and to fulfill my diasporic duty. I hope we all continue using our platforms to amplify the voices of progress on the African continent,” said Bas about the new accomplishment.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

Be sure to take some time to check out the amazing “The Messenger” podcast and congratulations to the Dreamville team on all of their hard work.