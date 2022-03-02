The 2022 Dreamville Festival lineup is here. The J. Cole-founded festival, which will span across two days this year, is set to return to the rapper’s home state of North Carolina this April.

On Wednesday (March 2), festival organizers unveiled the official lineup, which features several heavy-hitters. The fest will see performances by Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wiz Kid, Bia, Moneybagg Yo, Larry June, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, Wale and more. Ja Rule and Ashanti will also reunite on stage for a joint performance on Saturday, April 2; while Sunday, April 3 will see the first-ever performance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series with assists from Lil Wayne, Jeezy and T.I.

Of course, J. Cole and the rest of his Dreamveille crew are also slated to perform at the festival, with sets by J.I.D, Bas, Ari Lennox, Omen, Cozz, Lute and Earthgang scheduled across both days. Cole will close out the festival with a headlining performance on Sunday.

The last installment of Dreamville Festival happened in 2019 and was a one-day event. Finally bouncing back after years of Coronavirus-related cancelations, festival organizers announced that the 2022 edition would be extended to two days.

“We always set out to curate something special,” Dreamville partner and festival president Adam Roy said in a statement. “Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape.”

Tickets for the Raleigh-based festival are now on sale. See the full two-day lineup in alphabetical order below.

Saturday, April 2:

Blxst

Earthgang

Fivio Foreign

Ja Rule & Ashanti

J.I.D

Kehlani

Lil Baby

Lute

Mereba

Mikhala Jené

Morray

WizKid

Sunday, April 3:

Ari Lennox

Bas

Bia

Cozz

DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Featuring: Lil Wayne + Jeezy + T.I.

J. Cole

Larry June

Moneybagg Yo

Omen

Rico Nasty

T-Pain

The Hics

Wale