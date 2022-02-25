Back in September, Ari Lennox blessed the masses with a new single titled “Pressure,” which sees production from Elite, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Jermaine Dupri. The track sees the D.C. songstress letting a love interest know what he needs to do to win her over sexually:

“Keep your eyes on me, eyes on me, apply that pressure, get it, don’t be timid when you in it, apply that pressure, love up on it, nibble on it, leave it pressure, I don’t want no drip, baby, spray it like you mean it, so fine and spicy, baby, jump up on this, I guess that’s why you like it, baby, come and get this pressure, takes a lot to excite me, baby, give it all you got, I’m a tough cookie, baby, hit the right spot, so bop it baby, twist it honey—do it like you mean it darling, keep it coming…”

Earlier this week, Ari Lennox made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to perform the track, complete with an all-Black women backing band led by Venzella Joy and a set that perfectly matches the vibes previously seen within the song’s music video. The appearance on the late-night talk show marks her second — she previously appeared on “Kimmel” virtually in December of 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been three years since Lennox liberated her debut LP Shea Butter Baby, which contained 12 songs and additional appearances from fellow Dreamville cohorts J. Cole and JID. Months later saw Lennox unveil a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw collaborations alongside Doja Cat Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

Press play on Ari Lennox‘s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance below. Those who missed it can also check out the aforementioned visual for “Pressure” here.