J. Cole is fully supportive of Colin Kaepernick’s desire to return to the NFL. In a recent post, he called on a few teams and members of the league to pay attention to his friend’s hard work and performance as a free agent.

“Hello @PeteCarroll @Seahawks @Raiders @Panthers @Buccaneers @TomBrady,” the rapper captioned a retweet of sports analysts discussing Kaepernick’s possible return. The tweet was later met with doubt from a critic who claimed that Kaepernick didn’t have a chance.

“At this point, he has no football left in him. He been throwing against the wind and ghost dbs for years,” the Twitter user wrote, prompting the emcee to get in defense mode. “Respectfully lil bro, how could you know what he has in him and what he doesn’t?” Cole asked.

“And, respectfully, you’re 100% right about throwing against the wind and to ghost db’s,” he continued in a follow-up post. “But always remember, he’s been doing that every day for 5 years, when the entire world was saying he had zero shot of ever playing again. Have you ever wanted something that bad? love!”

To J.Cole’s point, Kaepernick has kept up with his workouts and football drills following his 2017 departure from the San Francisco 49ers and has continued to express interest in once again being an NFL star. Despite speculation that he’s being blackballed for kneeling to protest police brutality, he has his eyes on the prize, most recently completing workouts with some NFL players.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kaepernick has exercised with Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett, Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, New York Giants‘ Tyrod Taylor, and free agent Josh Dubbs. According to his most recent Instagram post, he is now “coordinating with receivers” to continue on with his workouts when he makes a trip to Los Angeles.

See J. Cole defend Kaepernick’s NFL goal below.