By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.23.2022

NFL teams are gradually showing interest in Colin Kaepernick, who has been a free agent for the last five years. During a recent interview with TMZ, the athlete’s trainer and friend David Robinson said that a few coaches contacted him to learn more about Kaepernick’s performance on the field.

A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked,” Robinson revealed. “[Kaepernick] definitely has the ability to play on somebody’s roster. Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys that we got on our roster right now and can play.”

Since opting out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has been unable to sign with another NFL team. His status as a free agent with his level of skill has led to beliefs that he was blackballed over his decision to kneel in protest of police brutality during the National Anthem.

In the years since, Kaepernick has poured his efforts into activism, never once giving up on his dreams to return to the NFL fields. Just a few weeks ago, the former football star hopped on Twitter and shared his desire to work out with NFL players.

“For The past 5 years, I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” wrote Kaepernick. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

He has since been seen working out with the likes of Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, New York Giants‘ Tyrod Taylor, fellow free agent Josh Dobbs and more.

Colin Kaepernick

