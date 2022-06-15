It’s been a couple of years since Brent Faiyaz liberated his most recent body of work Fuck The World, which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 shortly after its arrival. Since then, he’s released a ChopNotSlop version of the aforementioned project and reconnected with his Sonder mates Atu and Dpat for the surprise EP TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG. He’s also been releasing a string of well-received loose cuts like “Dead Man Walking,” “Gravity” with DJ Dahi and Tyler, the Creator, “PRICE OF FAME,” “Eden,” “Show U Off,” and “Wasting Time” with Drake. All-in-all, the hopes have been raised that a new album would be arriving sooner than later.

Earlier this week, Faiyaz premiered a short trailer announcing that said album, titled Wasteland, is officially on the way. The black-and-white clip also revealed who would be appearing on Wasteland, which — in addition to Drake and The Neptunes, the latter of whom produced “Wasting Time” — includes Raphael Saadiq, Jordan Waré, Alicia Keys, L3gion, The-Dream, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Jorja Smith, DJ Dahi, and more.

Outside of his own work, Brent Faiyaz has also become one of the most sought after featured artists amongst his peers. In the past year or so alone, he’s provided his unique range of vocals on songs like Bryson Tiller‘s “Inhale,” 2 Chainz‘s “Feel A Way,” E-40 and Too $hort‘s “Swangin,” Tyler’s “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE,” Tems‘ “Found,” Baby Keem’s “lost souls (Remix),” and Meek Mill’s “Halo.” In a past interview with Spin, Faiyaz spoke on his admiration for Tyler when it comes to studio etiquette:

“…Because I’m a singer, and I’m often times the only singer in the studio, if I get in the studio with a rapper, nobody’s going to tell me how to sing or what to do vocally or write anything for me. But Tyler’s one of the only artists that I’m willing to sit back for and let him do his own thing.”

Check out Brent Faiyaz‘s full trailer for Wasteland below. Unfortunately, there isn’t a confirmed release date at this time.