Today (June 1), Jack Harlow has decided to liberate another top tier visual from his sophomore LP Come Home the Kids Miss You. This time, it’s for the Boi-1da, Federico Vindver, Ryan Bakalarczyk, Angel López, TT Audi, and Ace G-produced “Churchill Downs,” Harlow‘s high-profile collaboration with Drake that saw the two rap frontrunners getting introspective about their rollercoaster lifestyles:

“Before I met Drizzy, I knew he and I would get along, but it’s hard to crack jokes when you really want advice, I mean, what’s it like to touch gold every time you touch a mic? Touchin’ heights, no one gets a touch in life, fuckin’ right, young bachelor, what’s a wife? Once in a lifetime, ’til I say I want it twice, one of a kind, know your everything is one of mine, wanted posters with my face, they know who I’m wanted by…”

The accompanying clip for “Churchill Downs” takes the viewer directly to the song’s namesake for the legendary Kentucky Derby, where all parties are dressed to the nines as they watch the horses hitting the track just outside of their suite. In addition to Harlow and Drizzy, the video is packed with cameo appearances from DJ Drama, Baka Not Nice, Bryson Tiller, DJ Drama, Druski, Boi-1da, and even Harlow’s mother Maggie, who can be spotted catching vibes with the artists throughout. All-in-all, the clip is a celebratory event for Harlow and his team during the highest level of his career to date.

Come Home the Kids Miss You was released last month to considerable anticipation, complete with 15 songs and (in addition to Drake) contributions from Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, and Lil Wayne. The project was a top three success for Harlow on the Billboard 200 thanks to 113,000 first-week album equivalent units sold.

Head to the races with Jack Harlow, Drake, and their friends below.