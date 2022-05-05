Just last week, Future liberated his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which (upon initial release) contained 16 tracks and additional features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and more. Not content with just that, mere days later saw a deluxe upgrade with six additional cuts and added collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Today (May 5), the Atlanta frontrunner delivers a new visual from I NEVER LIKED YOU for “WAIT FOR U,” an ATL Jacob and FNZ-produced offering that features Drake and, with the aid of a sample from Tems’ “Higher,” and sees the two stars harmonizing about toxic relationships:

“I can hear your tears whеn they drop over the phone, get mad at yourself ’cause you can’t leave me alone, gossip, bein’ messy, that ain’t what we doing, travel around the world, over the phone, dropping tears, I get more vulnerable when I do pills, when you drunk, you tell me exactly how you feel, when I’m loaded, I keep it real, please tell a real one exactly what it is, don’t say it ’cause you know that’s what I wanna hear…”

Courtesy of Director X sees a matching visual that seems to take cues from films and TV shows about or inspired by the Middle Ages (think “Game of Thrones”). Humorously dubbed “the tale of the toxic king,” the clip sees Future ruling over the land while enjoying his spoils, going to battle, and (presumably) neglecting his queen — the last of which is made clear via a scroll and a brewing affair. At some point, he both dispatches his competition and has Drake deliver news to his other half that’s sure to bring a chuckle to all viewing.

Press play on Future‘s “WAIT FOR U” video below.