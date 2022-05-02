Today (May 2), Future has unleashed the deluxe edition of his new album I NEVER LIKED YOU.

The new edition adds on five new tracks, and these include “Like Me” featuring 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, “Affiliated” featuring Lil Durk, “Stayed Down” featuring Young Scooter, “Just The Beginning,” and the previously shared “Worst Day.” Adding to the excitement, Future also just revealed a highly exclusive I Never Liked You merch capsule designed by DONDA. It’s only available until midnight Thursday, May 4.

To celebrate the arrival of the record last Friday, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist also uncovered the official music video for “Keep It Burnin” featuring Kanye West.

The original I NEVER LIKED YOU project contains 16 songs and additional features from Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems (by way of sample), EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Kanye West,

According to HitsDailyDouble, I Never Liked You is on pace to earn close to 200k album-equivalent units its first week. The outlet states that the project racked up over 60m first-day streams and is a “runaway lock” to finish in the No. 1 spot on the HITS Top 50 chart— which typically translates to the Billboard 200 albums chart. If the projections materialize, Future will have earned his seventh consecutive solo No. 1 and one of the highest debut of the year.

It was during a fairly recent “Drink Champs” episode when Kanye declared Future to be “the most influential artist of the past decade.” Future spoke on those comments during a recent interview with Elliott Wilson for GQ: “I got here through music … I didn’t get here for having the best interviews. Other dudes in the world can have the best speech. They can do this in one take and it’d be perfect. I just found a way to make art with words. And through that, that’s just how I live.”