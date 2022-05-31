Currently, Jack Harlow is experiencing huge waves of continued success following the release of his sophomore LP Come Home the Kids Miss You, which peaked at the number three spot on the Billboard 200 during its first week of release. He’s also received support from A-listers like Pharrell Williams and Drake, both of whom contributed to the aforementioned album.

Over the holiday weekend, TMZ caught a quick interview with Lil Uzi Vert while he was on their celebrity tour bus taking pictures with fans. It was during this run-in when they asked Uzi about Harlow, as they’re both signed to DJ Drama and Don Cannon‘s Generation Now imprint. The response was nothing short of positive, specifically in regards to whether or not Harlow‘s career is benefitting from race over talent:

“He’s very good. … No, he doesn’t have white privilege … he’s signed to Black people.”

Things weren’t always great between all parties. A few years ago, Lil Uzi Vert took to social media to blast the Generation Now owners, building speculation that the overall disagreement stemmed from Uzi’s Eternal Atake delays at that time. At one point, he and Harlow appeared to send shots at each other on Instagram, with Uzi posting a picture of Harlow baring a clown emoji over his face. In a past interview with No Jumper, Harlow opened up about the back-and-forth:

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was just shocked. I didn’t think he would acknowledge me. … I think it’s because I aligned myself with Drama during [his conflict with Uzi] … there was a genuine side to it in that, one, I wanted to show, ‘I’m with Drama.’ There’s a lot of shit being talked about Drama. … Me being an Uzi fan, I didn’t think it was gonna be taken how it was taken, but that’s how it went.”

Check out Lil Uzi Vert‘s thoughts on Jack Harlow below.