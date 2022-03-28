This past weekend, fashion legend NIGO unveiled his new album I Know NIGO, which contains 11 tracks and contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Pop Smoke, and more. Today (March 28), fans get to check out a new video from said project for “Heavy,” a collaboration alongside Lil Uzi Vert that sees drill production from AXL Beats, Brandon Finessin, and CuBeatz. Uzi can be heard flexing his style and wealth throughout the infectious cut:

“Ain’t nobody fly as us, heavy, heavy, heavy, and you know I got it tucked, heavy, heavy, Glocky, ‘Look in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane?’ Nah, I’m on a jet, why would I ever respond to a lame? Yeah, he ain’t put a check, pussy ass nigga better stay in his lane, yeah, before he get whacked, I fuck around with all my chains, and I still got space all around my neck, four-carat emeralds, can’t do baguettes, I done put on my vest…”

Courtesy of AWGE, the visual accompaniment for “Heavy” begins with Steven Victor picking up NIGO (who’s apparently either bought out the store or brought a closet’s worth of threads during his American excursion) and meeting up with Lil Uzi and Rocky at Jacob & Co. The rest of the clip is simply a lesson in being flyer than the rest, complete with ridiculous jewelry pieces, high-end whips, and more throughout.

I Know NIGO arrives 22 years after the release of NIGO‘s last body of work Shadow of the Ape Sounds, which itself came with legendary contributions from The Beatnuts, GZA, Rakim, and the late Biz Markie, among many others. A year prior, the Teriyaki Boyz member liberated the instrumental body of work Ape Sounds.

Press play on NIGO and Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Heavy” below.