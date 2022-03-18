Soon, fashion and music maven Tomoaki Nagao — better known by the world as Nigo — will released his new project I Know NIGO, which is led by top tier singles like “Want It Bad” with Kid Cudi, “Arya” with A$AP Rocky, and “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T. Today (Mar. 18), the Japanese multi-talent adds to that with “Heavy,” a collaboration alongside Lil Uzi Vert that sees production from Brandon Finessin, CuBeatz, and AXL Beats. The track was first previewed during a Kenzo runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

“Heavy” sees Uzi rapping about his personal style and street-oriented subject matter, among other things:

“Ain’t nobody fly as us, heavy, heavy, heavy, and you know I got it tucked, heavy, heavy, glocky, look in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane? Nah, I’m on a jet, why would I ever respond to a lame? Yeah, hit or check, pussy ass nigga better stay in his lane, yeah, before he get whacked, I fuck around with all my chains, and I still got space all around my neck, four-carat emeralds, can’t do baguettes, I done put on my vest, can’t trust him, put a .30 in my TEC…”

It’s been a couple of years since Lil Uzi Vert liberated his sophomore studio LP Eternal Atake, which originally contained 18 tracks and a single feature from Syd — a deluxe edition surfaced shortly after with 14 additional songs and collaborations alongside Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, NAV, and Young Nudy. All-in-all, the project was both critically and commercial successful, landing Uzi his second number one thanks to 288,000 first-week album equivalent units. 2020 also saw Uzi teaming up with Future for the joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Press play on Nigo and Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Heavy.”