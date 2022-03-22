To simply know Nigo is a privilege. The legendary producer and style icon is well aware of this, which is why his choice to make I Know Nigo the title of his forthcoming solo album is self explanatory. Today (Mar. 22), the official tracklist for the highly-anticipated project has finally been revealed, and it was well worth the wait as there is plenty to be excited about. I Know Nigo will officially be making landfall this Friday (Mar. 25).

The new tracklist reveals the plethora of A-list artists that will be joining Nigo for the ride. The confirmed roster includes appearances from Pharrell, Gunna, Tyler The Creator, and the late Pop Smoke. Fans have already been able to enjoy a some previews of the album with singles like “Want It Bad” with Kid Cudi, “Arya” with A$AP Rocky, and “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T. As one of the members of Teriyaki Boyz, Nigo will also make an appearance as the group’s DJ on the song “Morë Tonight.”

As Kenzo’s newest artistic director, he also used the fashion brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 showcase during Paris Fashion Week to premiere many of the album’s songs. Be sure to check out the full tracklist down below and let us know which record you are looking forward to hearing the most.

I Know Nigo Tracklist:

1. Lost and Found Freestyle 2019 (with A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator)

2. Arya (with A$AP Rocky)

3. Punch Bowl (with Clipse)

4. Functional Addict (with Pharrell & Gunna)

5. Want It Bad (with Kid Cudi)

6. Morë Tonight (with Teriyaki Boyz)

7. Paper Plates (with Pharrell & A$AP Ferg)

8. Hear Me Clearly (with Pusha-T)

9. Remember (with Pop Smoke)

10. Heavy (with Lil Uzi Vert)

11. Come On, Let’s Go (with Tyler, the Creator)