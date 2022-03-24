By Jon Powell
  /  03.24.2022

When the clock strikes midnight, fashion legend Tomoaki Nagao — better known as NIGO — will release his new album I Know NIGO!, which will contain 11 cuts and contributions from A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Kid Cudi, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and more. Just before the album arrives, fans get to check out a new visual from said project for “Come On, Let’s Go,” a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator and sees some additional production from Pharrell Williams. The booming cut sees Tyler a little more than annoying with his girlfriend, who’s making them both late for an apparent night out:

I told your ass be ready, you always got excuses and you know I be on top of things, punctual my proper name, on the dot is not your aim, although we in love, we are not the same, I hit you on that celly, agh, you said you needed five, that was more than twelve ago, claim you got your hands tied, tied, I’m stuck like Velcro…”

The short-but-effective clip for “Come On, Let’s Go” sees Tyler outside of his mansion, arguing with his love interest on the phone. That individual is first scene doing makeup through one window before appearing in front of another on the ground floor — all at the same moment than Tyler decided to climb to the roof of his house . Those who blink might miss a very quick cameo from Pharrell somewhere in the midst of it.

Check out “Come On, Let’s Go” and, if you missed it, the full tracklisting for I Know NIGO! below.

I Know NIGO! tracklist:

  1. “Lost & Found Freestyle 2019” by A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, and NIGO
  2. “Arya” by NIGO and A$AP Rocky
  3. “Punch Bowl” by Clipse and NIGO
  4. “Functional Addict” by Pharrell Williams, Gunna, and NIGO
  5. “Want It Bad” by Kid Cudi and NIGO
  6. “Morë Tonight” by Teriyaki Boyz and NIGO
  7. “Paper Plates” by Pharrell Williams, A$AP Ferg, and NIGO
  8. “Hear Me Clearly” by Pusha T and NIGO
  9. “Remember” by Pop Smoke and NIGO
  10. “Heavy” by NIGO and Lil Uzi Vert
  11. “Come On, Let’s Go” by Tyler, The Creator & NIGO
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
NIGO
Tyler, the Creator

Trending
Social Justice

19-year-old shot and killed while FaceTiming his mother

“They just shot that boy up,” a bystander said as his mom Leslie Byrd listened ...
By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.10.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

James Fauntleroy x Larrance Dopson | 'Unfinished Business'

1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2022
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
View More