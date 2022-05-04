After a hiatus, Hard Events officially announced yesterday (May 3) its endless lineup for Hard Summer Music Festival 2022’s highly anticipated return. The headliners will be Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson.

The festival will expand to three days for the first time this year and will take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. Other acts who will also be hitting the stage include Gunna, Southern rap legends Three 6 Mafia, plus high-energy performers like Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Aminé.

Passes for Hard Summer will go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased via the official Hard Summer website here. Fans can secure any ticket type on layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for three days only and ends May 8 at 11:59pm PT.

You can view the entire list of acts in alphabetical order along with the official flyer below.

Lineup (A-Z)

100 gecs A Hundred Drums Alison Wonderland Aminé Anabel Englund Arnold & Lane Baby Weight Barilan Biicla Bktherula Bladee BLOND:ISH Blunts & Blondes BOMBAYS Canabliss Capozzi CC Love Chloé Caillet Chris Lake Cloonee Craze Drum & Bass Set Deathpact Denzel Curry DJ Dials Dimension DJ Minx DJ Tennis Doechii DOT DRAMA Duckwrth Eli Brown ericdoa Evan Giia FrostTop Glaive GRiZ Gunna HoneyLuv Hotfire Imanu ISOxo Ivy Lab Jai Wolf James Hype Joji Josh Butler JOYRYDE Justin Martin K?D Kai Wachi Koffee Level Up Lil Uzi Vert LP Giobbi LSDream Lucii Lucille Croft Madeon Marc Rebillet Masego Matroda Megan Thee Stallion Mersiv Miane Miss Dre Montell2099 Moore Kismet Nghtmre Nia Archives Nicole Moudaber Pam Sessions Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe) Porter Robinson Potions Prospa QRTR Redrum RemK Rohaan Rossy Saucy Santana Sidepiece Ski Mask the Slump God Softest Hard Space Wizard Sub Focus b2b ??? Sullivan King Svdden Death b2b Marauda Tchami Thee Mike B Three 6 Mafia Tiga TOKiMONSTA Tom the Mail Man TroyBoi Tsuruda b2b Chee UNIIQU3 Valentino Khan VENGA Vintage Culture Wax Motif Wenzday Will Clarke Wreckno Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics