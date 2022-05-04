By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2022

After a hiatus, Hard Events officially announced yesterday (May 3) its endless lineup for Hard Summer Music Festival 2022’s highly anticipated return. The headliners will be Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson.

The festival will expand to three days for the first time this year and will take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. Other acts who will also be hitting the stage include Gunna, Southern rap legends Three 6 Mafia, plus high-energy performers like Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Aminé.

Passes for Hard Summer will go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased via the official Hard Summer website here. Fans can secure any ticket type on layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for three days only and ends May 8 at 11:59pm PT.

You can view the entire list of acts in alphabetical order along with the official flyer below.

Lineup (A-Z)

100 gecs

A Hundred Drums

Alison Wonderland

Aminé

Anabel Englund

Arnold & Lane

Baby Weight

Barilan

Biicla

Bktherula

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Blunts & Blondes

BOMBAYS

Canabliss

Capozzi

CC Love

Chloé Caillet

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Craze Drum & Bass Set

Deathpact

Denzel Curry

DJ Dials

Dimension

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Doechii

DOT

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Eli Brown

ericdoa

Evan Giia

FrostTop

Glaive

GRiZ

Gunna

HoneyLuv

Hotfire

Imanu

ISOxo

Ivy Lab

Jai Wolf

James Hype

Joji

Josh Butler

JOYRYDE

Justin Martin

K?D

Kai Wachi

Koffee

Level Up

Lil Uzi Vert

LP Giobbi

LSDream

Lucii

Lucille Croft

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Masego

Matroda

Megan Thee Stallion

Mersiv

Miane

Miss Dre

Montell2099

Moore Kismet

Nghtmre

Nia Archives

Nicole Moudaber

Pam Sessions

Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)

Porter Robinson

Potions

Prospa

QRTR

Redrum

RemK

Rohaan

Rossy

Saucy Santana

Sidepiece

Ski Mask the Slump God

Softest Hard

Space Wizard

Sub Focus b2b ???

Sullivan King

Svdden Death b2b Marauda

Tchami

Thee Mike B

Three 6 Mafia

Tiga

TOKiMONSTA

Tom the Mail Man

TroyBoi

Tsuruda b2b Chee

UNIIQU3

Valentino Khan

VENGA

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Wenzday

Will Clarke

Wreckno

Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HARD Events (@hardfest)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert
Megan Thee Stallion

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama critics, Megan Thee Stallion & more | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

This week on an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we talk Viola Davis’ viral ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Damon Lamar Reed's Still Searching Project fights for Black women & girls | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

Artist and muralist Damon Lamar Reed is spreading awareness on missing Black girls and women with ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
View More