Megan Thee Stallion has responded to 1501 Certified Entertainment’s recent countersuit against her.

Earlier this week, Carl Crawford’s 1501 filed a countersuit against the Texas-born rapper claiming that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties wasn’t a true album and therefore shouldn’t be counted as one under her contract. The suit arrives a month after Megan sued the company claiming the opposite; that Something For Thee Hotties was an album.

According to the label’s countersuit, the effort only included 29 minutes of new material, less than the required run time. The rest of the project, the label claims, was “spoken interlude recordings on which MTS (Megan Thee Stallion) does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”

If a judge sides with the label and agrees Something For Thee Hotties is not an album, Megan will be contractually obligated to release two more albums under the label.

The “WAP” rapper responded to the countersuit on Monday (March 21), writing on Twitter, “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money… now he countersuing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

“Also, how can I owe you any of MY money outside of music when your team can’t even provide ACTUAL statements of what I owe… You also haven’t PAID ME since 2019,” she added. “Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it’s not? Jokes.”

In her own lawsuit, Megan’s lawyers argued that Something For Thee Hotties qualifies as an album because the whole project is over 45 minutes long.

“There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an ‘Album’ other than total run time of the album,” the suit read.

Megan’s lawyer Brad Hancock also responded to 1501 Entertainment’s countersuit in a statement to Complex, saying, “This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”

See Megan’s tweets about the situation below.

First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

I choose not to say nothing back abt court and address shit online but im getting tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47 the last girl on 1501 mad at this man too ! — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

