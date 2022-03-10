The recent college graduate, who received her undergrad degree in Health Administration, has been a bit of conduit for Black women despite the criticism she receives. Her collaboration with music colleague and rapper Cardi B on the song “WAP” garnered controversy over suggestive lyrics embedded in sexism.

Regardless, the 27-year-old disclosed minor details to her follow-up album to 2020’s Good News. “I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality,” she said.

With Gen Z dominating the waves of today’s rap, veteran artists like rapper CeeLo said, “A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” according to Far Out. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless; it is sheer savagery.”

He then went on to say that “attention is also a drug” in reference to the “WAP” duo. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, but it comes at what cost?” he explained.