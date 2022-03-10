Today (Mar. 10), Lucky Daye releases his highly-anticipated new album Candydrip. Produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile, Candydrip explores Daye’s redefinition of modern R&B through a conceptual Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work signals a new era for Lucky, and he grabbed a few assists from peers like Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild for the ride.

Candydrip continues the sensory experience that Lucky first introduced with Painted, only this time, it’s taste over sight. “Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors,” he explains. “The idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.” Preceding the full album release, fans were already able to enjoy singles like “NWA” featuring Lil Durk and “Over.”

This new release follows Lucky Daye‘s 2019 debut LP Painted, which boasted 13 tracks and also featured production mainly handled by D’Mile. The following year also saw a deluxe edition of Painted that added on six songs and additional features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface. Last February, Daye did keep his momentum going with Table For Two, a conceptual, Valentine’s Day-ready EP with collaborations alongside YEBBA, Tiana Major9, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and Joyce Wrice.

In more exciting news, Lucky Daye is set to embark on a tour through North America this spring, kicking off March 18th in Portland, OR. The tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago before culminating on April 25th at New York City’s Terminal 5.

Daye is currently nominated for two 2022 GRAMMYs in the Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album categories for his aforementioned Table For Two EP.

Be sure to press play on Lucky Daye’s brand new album Candydrip.