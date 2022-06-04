By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.04.2022

Drake was spotted at a local bar in Detroit taking shots with some fans. 

The moment went viral after Twitter user tweeted, “Sooo @Drake was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis,” alongside a video on Tuesday (June 2). “I’m legit screaming because I love that man and idk how she kept her composure I’m sucha fan girl for me,” she added.

Brittney Keara, the girl who was filming the moment, asked Drake for his choice of drink. She said she was a “whiskey type of girl,” and then Drake responded by saying, “Oh no, I need tequila.” So she then suggested Casamigos, but he preferred Don Julio 1942. 

After the video went viral, Keara told TMZ that the rapper initially turned down her drink offer, saying he was heading to the airport for a flight, but he ended up coming back to the bar and taking shots with them. Brittney said she original ordered a shot of Jack Daniel’s, but Drake upgraded it to Johnny Walker. He then ended up paying for their tabs. 

Twitter went crazy as they praised Keara for being so chill because many claimed they would have done the complete opposite.

“I LOVE how cool and collected she is cause baby I would’ve been like “BARTENDERRRRRR”, @____lifeonmars tweeted. 

“BARTENDER??! Let me get 60 cases of Casamigos, 100 cases of Henny and 25 cases of tequila. And put it in his muthafvckin tab. You know who this is? This ‘Mr Started from the Bottom’ [crying face emojis),” @glass_kubwa added.

User @tinaqueen_15 tweeted “lord knew to not let this happen to me. I woulda told me friends we was on a date.”

“He would’ve gotten annoyed with me cause I would’ve been quoting “Shot For Me” nonstop,” user @lugo_nasty tweeted. 

Check out more of the hilarious tweets following Keara’s viral moment with Drake: 

Drake

