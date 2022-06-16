Drake just blessed fans with some good news. The Toronto native revealed that his seventh studio album will be available on streaming platforms at midnight (June 17). It comes less than a year since his last project, Certified Lover Boy, which was released in September 2021 and featured collaborations with Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross, and more.

In true Champagne Papi fashion, the album quickly shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 shot despite the fact that it was up against Kanye West’s Donda with release dates just days apart. The time period was dubbed the biggest debut week of 2021. Shortly after the album drop, Drake unveiled music videos for his “Way 2 Sexy” and “Knife Talk” tracks.

The “Best I Ever Had” emcee took to Instagram to share the news with a caption that read, “7th studio album, ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Although he was nominated for Best Rap Album thanks to Certified Lover Boy for the 2022 Grammys, Drake ultimately withdrew himself as a contender. His “Way 2 Sexy” track also got him a nom for Best Rap Performance. To date, the Views creator has won four Grammy awards.

Consistency is no issue for Drake who has ensured that his fans have new tunes (or digital access to the ones that they love) over the past four years. In 2018, he debuted Scorpion. Followed by that was his 2019 compilation, Care Package, and in 2020 the “Controlla” lyricist released Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

The news of Drake’s surprise album comes just hours after Beyoncé shared that her next album, Renaissance, will hit the streets on July 29. It is her first solo album since the critically acclaimed Lemonade, which was dropped via her husband JAY-Z’s Tidal streaming platform in 2016.