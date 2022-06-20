Just last Friday (June 17) Drake surprised everybody with his new album titled Honestly, Nevermind. The freshly released body of work spans 14 tracks and includes a single feature from 21 Savage on the closing cut “Jimmy Cooks.” Although it was announced just hours prior to its release and utilized no promotion beforehand, it’s looking like Honestly, Nevermind is going to have a successful result in terms of first-week numbers.

According to early projections shared by HitsDailyDouble, Honestly, Nevermind is currently on pace to hit between 210,000 to 230,000 album equivalent units in its first week, meaning the project will more than likely grab the top slot on the Billboard 200.

Drake’s album directly prior to this, Certified Lover Boy, achieved triple this amount. The 21-track offering racked up a whopping 613,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for its week ending Sept. 9, according to MRC Data.

So far, the reception to Honestly, Nevermind has been relatively polarizing, largely due to the fact that it is unlike any other project people have heard from the Toronto star. Drake refers to the album as his first house music album, heavily incorporating elemends of EDM, Jersey Club, Baltimore Club, and more while tapping in with talents like Black Coffee and Carnage to assist.

Aside from his own releases, fans have still been able to hear some new Drake verses over the last year on songs like “Over the Top” by Smiley, “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Tems, and “Churchill Downs” by Jack Harlow.

If you want to catch a live performance by the 6 God anytime soon, you’ll have to snag tickets to his annual OVO Festival. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, Drake did directly hint at the possiblity last month.

“I love you with all of my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon,” Drake said on stage in Toronto at Dave’s show back in May.