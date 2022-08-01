Drake has to postpone his highly anticipated Young Money reunion after testing positive for COVID-19. The October’s Very Own head honcho released a statement via Instagram story: “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”

He continued, saying that he’s working on securing a new date as soon as possible while he recovers. The Certified Lover Boy artist wrote, “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

Last month, Drake announced his annual three-day October World Weekend event in Toronto. The All Canadian North Stars kicked off the festivities on July 28, followed by a show by Chris Brown and Lil Baby. But the reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will go down at a later date.

Drake surprised fans with the release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The house-influence project may have come as a shock to many, but it proved to be a hit in Ibiza on Saturday (July 16). South African DJ/producer Black Coffee played music at Hï Ibiza nightclub, and the crowd went wild when he played records like “Current” and “Overdrive.” Drizzy is seen in the video below embracing Black Coffee before the music switches to “Massive.”

If you reading this…..honestly….never mind🕺🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dzh4TBhsPx — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 17, 2022

Everyone didn’t share enthusiasm for The Boy’s latest musical offering, but he’s allowing time for naysayers to “catch up.” In the dimly lit video below, Drake defended his project, saying, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness,” before singing a fan-favorite record, “Calling My Name.”