Fans of Chris Brown are in for a treat this summer. Yesterday (May 9), the Virginia talent took to social media to reveal that his forthcoming tenth studio LP Breezy would be arriving in June. To date, the project is led by the well-received singles “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace).”

At the start of the year, Brown stated that Breezy would have the same amount of songs as his self-titled debut (16). Last month (and in addition to some hyping from fellow artist Tory Lanez), Brown gave us an idea of what to expect the moment Breezy touches down:

“NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album… so ahead of time…. THANK YOU…”

It’s been three years since Chris Brown liberated his last solo body of work Indigo, which — including both the physical and digital bonus tracks — saw 33 cuts and a wealth of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Some months after, Brown dropped off an Extended Edition of Indigo complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. All-in-all, Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark. The following year, Brown teamed up with Young Thug for the joint effort Slime & B, which saw contributions from Future, Too $hort, E-40, Major Nine, Lil Duke, and more. Outside of his own work, the last couple of years have also seen Brown providing his vocals for stars like Yung Bleu, H.E.R., Rema, and Wale.

Check out the Instagram post in regards to Breezy below. Hopefully, Chris Brown will be unveiling another single or two to get the world ready.