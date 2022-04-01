Later his year, Chris Brown will officially unveil his tenth studio LP Breezy, which he revealed on social media would contain 16 tracks as a nod to his self-titled debut. Today (Apr. 1), the R&B veteran returns with his brand new single “WE (Warm Embrace),” the second preview of what’s to come on the highly-anticipated body of work.”On the track, Chris Brown expertly rides Don City’s production:

I can see your mind is overworked, boo (Yeah) tension in your body when I touch you (Yeah)/ Girl, you deserve it I’m gon’ make every second of this worth it love how you do everything you do with a purpose, babe/ Focus, babe, oh-oh

Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave/ Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah/ Whisper your desires, I’ll provide ’em, will you say you’ll stay tonight? ‘Cause when we done making love, clean it up/ And I wanted to wrap you in/ My warm embrace and make it last forever

“WE (Warm Embrace)” arrives just after Breezy’s recent “Iffy” single. Upon its release, Breezy will follow 2019’s Indigo, which originally came with a whopping 30 songs (33 including bonus cuts) and a wealth of contributions from H.E.R., Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more.

A short time later, an Extended version of Indigo arrived with 10 more tracks and collaborations alongside Davido, Rich The Kid, Yella Beezy, Sage The Gemini, DaniLeigh, and Tory Lanez. A year after Indigo, Brown would keep the proverbial party going by connecting with Young Thug for Slime & B, a well-received joint effort that boasted the hit single “Go Crazy” — that would subsequently evolve into a remix with Future, Lil Durk, and Latto.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new single “WE (Warm Embrace)” down below.