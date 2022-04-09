Congratulations are in order: Chris Brown has a new baby girl.

The multi-talented entertainer shared the news with the public in an Instagram Stories post on Friday (April 8).

While the post has since expired, the image showed the infant, whose name is Lovely Symphani, decked out in a red and blue Gucci onesie with a matching headband. The baby’s adorable smile shines through the picture as she sits next to a wooden marker that reads “three months.”

As The Shade Room pointed out, the child’s mother Diamond Brown shared the same Instagram photo on Thursday (April 7), along with the caption: “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”

While the Instagram Stories post is reportedly the first time Breezy has publicly acknowledged his newborn. Diamond chronicled her pregnancy journey and the birth of her baby girl via social media.

The day after the baby was born, Diamond took to Instagram with a post that reads: “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet baby girl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy…..”

Lovely’s face is blurred out in the initial post, but the image reveals the girl was born at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 7. She was 6 lbs and 9 inches. Her mom has been celebrating her birthday each month on IG with similar photos displaying the baby’s age.

CB now has three confirmed children. He shares a 7-year-old daughter named Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and has a 2-year-old son named Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris.

Besides being a busy dad, Breezy has dropped two new singles since the beginning of the year. In January, he released the uptempo “Iffy,” and in April, he put out “Warm Embrace,” a melodic love tune.

Check out the picture of Lovely Symphani below: