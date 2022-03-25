Today (Mar. 25), Nigeria’s very own Rema unleashes his Rave & Roses project, a brand new 16-track body of work equipped with assists from AJ Tracey, Chris Brown, 6LACK, and Yseult. The new release is his official debut album and serves as a follow-up to his well-received self-titled breakout EP from 2019. Preceding Rave & Roses, Rema shared the official music video for “FYN,” his AJ Tracey-assisted single that shows off his signature feel good flow:

Wake up in the mornin’ then I cook up in the kitchen, put some water in the cup, ice freezin’/ Seein’ clips from last night, intriguin’ I can’t remember that chick I was kissin’/ Couldn’t even get her number hatin’-ass n***as dem envy/ When I dey with their babе in the VIP lounge

It’s a young boy, fresh P Star lifе, seven zero P, yeah, Star life, me and my n***as, we dey chop life/ Top-notch models on my bedside all white shoes dem Off-White/ Chat nonsense to me, I’ma go offline Miami beach, chillin’ with the baddest bitch

Another stand-out moment leading up to Rave & Roses was his successful “Soundgasm” single, a sensual, genre-bending offering that kickstarted the road to his debut album. Before that, he dropped off a loose track titled “Bounce” a few months ago, and he can also be heard alongside Stefflon Don and Tiwa Savage on Don’s “Can’t Let You Go (Remix).” Rema stormed onto the scene in 2019 with the aforementioned four-track self-titled EP. The project boasted his monstrous hit “Dumebi,” the breezy hit that was blasting through people’s speakers for that entire summer, racking up well over 60 million total streams. He’s kept busy since then, sharing singles such as “Woman,” “Alien,” and “Ginger Me.”

Be sure to press play on Rema’s brand new album Rave & Roses down below.