Earlier this month, FKA twigs delivered her debut mixtape CAPRISONGS, which contains 17 songs and collaborations alongside Pa Salieu, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, and more. Keeping the momentum going, the British singer-dancer drops off another visual from the project for “jealousy,” a El Guincho, Fred again.., and P2J-assisted cut that features Nigerian star Rema and sees the two harmonizing about, well, jealousy:

“Girly, take it easy, take it slow, you follow me everywhere that I go, I gave you the keys to my soul, now you still don’t believe, baby, I know, girl, I’m sick and tired of your drama, don’t let me take you back to your mama, twenty missed calls ’cause I’m not home, what you gonna do, only God knows, jealousy you put on me, you’re in your feelings way too deep, jealousy you put on me, that’s why your mind’s out, mind’s out, why?”

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the accompanying clip for “jealousy” is said to take inspiration from the video for Soul II Soul’s ’80s classic “Jazzie’s Groove.” Viewers can see FKA twigs and her crew of ladies providing the dance moves in an all-white setting, while Rema makes his appearance in a black room throughout.

CAPRISONGS follows FKA twigs‘ sophomore LP MAGDALENE, which dropped in 2019 and boasts a single feature from Future on “holy terrain.” In addition to receiving universal acclaim, that album also charted across the globe and even topped Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in the United States. Meanwhile, Rema is yet to grace the world with his first official full-length body of work — he did drop off Rema Compilation back in 2020, however, which saw 10 cuts and a single assist from Rvssion on “Beamer (Bad Boys).”

Press play on FKA twigs and Rema‘s “jealousy” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy CAPRISONGS in its entirety here.