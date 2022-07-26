Drake‘s October World Weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest events this year. As reported by REVOLT, the Canadian star announced what looks to be an expansion of his long-running OVO Fest, which will run from July 28 to Aug. 1. The forthcoming extravaganza will also be notable for headlining appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne as part of a Young Money reunion.

Yesterday (July 25), Drake took to Instagram to announce the lineup for the first day, which will feature Canadian artists that “paved the way” for the “Way 2 Sexy” talent and his fellow countrymen. Dubbed the All Canadian North Stars, the first leg of October World Weekend boasts legends like Choclair, Frank-N-Dank, In Essence, Jully Black, Glenn Lewis, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Shanté, Rascalz, Maestro Fresh Wes, Saukrates, Shawn Desman, and other special guests who have yet to be named. It will also take place at the Toronto venue HISTORY, whereas the rest of the three-day celebration will be at Budweiser Stage.

The October World Weekend announcement arrived about a month after Drake surprised everyone with his seventh studio LP Honestly, Nevermind. Outside of the 21 Savage-assisted closer “Jimmy Cooks,” Honestly, Nevermind sees Drake delving into electronic genres like house and Baltimore club, complete with assistance from Gordo, Black Coffee, Kid Masterpiece, &ME, Alex Lustig, Noah “40” Shebib, and more. The album also marked Drake’s eleventh number one placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 204,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Prior to that, he liberated the 21-song body of work Certified Lover Boy, which has since received a wealth of chart placements and certification plaques around the globe.

Check out the aforementioned lineup below. Those interested in the All Canadian North Stars (or October World Weekend as a whole) can head over to Ticketmaster for additional information.