Music fans everywhere are finally getting a closer look into Noah “40” Shebib’s life and career. The Grammy-award-winning producer infamously played an irreplaceable role in not only the success of Drake’s career, but represented for Toronto along the entire way. Titled “Toronto Rising,” the new short documentary details many facets of Shebib’s journey, including how he found his initial love for hip hop, the integral role the Toronto rap scene has played in his journey, the beginnings of his award-winning relationship with Drake, and the construction of their record label OVO.

Native Instruments and 40 collaborated on the project with director Alim Sabir to construct the mini-doc “in hopes of inspiring the next generation of producers.”

Shebib also delved into his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. During his journey, he always found peace in being able to turn to his keyboard as an outlet for his creativity no matter what. “I’ve always considered myself a visitor in hip hop,” says Noah “40” Shebib. “When I was 21, I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which was that as long as I had at least one finger that still worked, no matter what the world took from me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music. All the things in my life have pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and to leave my impact.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Noah “40” Shebib has collaborated with prolific artists like Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Nas, Sade, Alicia Keys, PartyNextDoor, Action Bronson, and Drake. He is one of the co-founders of the OVO Sound label and has won two Grammy Awards out of 18 nominations.

Be sure to watch “Toronto Rising,” the mini-doc about legendary producer Noah “40” Shebib (produced by Native Instruments) down below.