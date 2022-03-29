By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2022

It looks like Drake is expanding on his investments. Earlier this month, the Toronto star purchased some 14 cases containing NBA basketball cards that were speculated to be worth around $200,000. In addition, he also revealed on Instagram that he was searching for a Triple Logoman card — for reference, sports expert Kiley McDaniel revealed on Twitter that a Logoman Zion Williamson card sold for more than $230,000 along back in 2021.

Just yesterday (March 28), Drizzy then appeared on an IG Live stream with famed card collector and auctioneer Ken Goldin. During the stream, the two could be seen going through boxes filled with cards from Flawless, Fleer, and more — during one unboxing, Drake scored a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card that’s speculated to be worth more than $200,000. Ultimately, the self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy came off with 6 MJ cards, 3 rookie and 3 stickers, which (if graded as mints) can be worth well past the million dollar mark.

In addition to card collecting, Drake has been scoring some wins in the gambling world as well. As previously reported by REVOLT, this past January saw winning a bet on an online roulette table for $215,000. More recently, he won a million dollar bet on this year’s Super Bowl, which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

As much as he has been receiving, he’s also been giving to others as well. Through the casino and sports betting company Stake, Drake and Lebron James have been blessing individuals with money throughout the month — including a mother in Drake’s hometown, who received $100,000. Just last week, he and Stake also pledged $1 million to Lebron’s I PROMISE school in Akron, OH, which is announced in an Instagram video:

“Myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate $1 million to the I PROMISE School, and I’m going to come drop it off myself before the school year is over.”

Check out some clips from Drake‘s live stream with Ken Goldin below.

