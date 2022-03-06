Will Young Money’s big three ever tour together?

One fan asked Nicki Minaj this question during an impromptu Q&A on her Twitter account Saturday (March 5).

“Seeing Green’ will sound so good live,” the fan tweeted.

“Yes, of course- that’s been discussed many times,” she replied. “Really a matter of timing. Also, IDK how all 3 of us would have enough time on stage to please all of our diff fans.”

“Those are some pretty large catalogs,” she added.

While Nicki and Drake have both toured with Lil Wayne separately, a tour featuring all three of them together — at the height of their careers — has yet to materialize.

Nicki appeared as an opening act during Wayne’s I Am Music II Tour, and who can forget the Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour in the summer of 2014?

Whenever the “Bussin” rapper does decide to go on tour, she states that she plans to choose 10 “lucky Barbz” she’ll fly out for each show.

“Thinking if I should give them each 2 tkts or also include backstage access & a photo,” she replied to a fan. “I think I’ll choose the winners 2 weeks b4 each show. Travel not included. Or should I throw that in too? Hmmm lemme think on dat.”

Nicki has been working on new music and is gearing up to release an album this year. When one fan asked whether Drake will be on her forthcoming project, Nick said that the two have actually discussed Drizzy “EP’ing this new album.”

“That was b4 Seeing Green even came out,” she replied.

Nick also confirmed she is slated to perform at Essence Festival in New Orleans and Wireless Festival in London this year but asked fans if they had other tours they would like to see her perform at?

The responses ranged from Summer Jam in New York to Coachella in California, Made in America in Philadelphia, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Rolling Loud.

Check out some of Nicki’s #DoWeHaveAProblem responses below: