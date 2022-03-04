Drake wants a temporary restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking him for years. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Larry Stein, who is representing the Views rapper, claimed that his client has received death threats from the 29-year-old, hence the request for some court-ordered protection.

On one occasion cited in court documents, the woman allegedly sent the 6 God an email in which she told him that she should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.” Drake’s family members have also been threatened.

Drake’s interactions with the woman stem back to 2017 when she was arrested for attempting to break into his Los Angeles home . She subsequently filed a $4 million lawsuit alleging that Drizzy attempted to tarnish her reputation. According to the suit, she claimed was defaming her name and sharing her private information on social media.

The Toronto rapper eventually won the suit when the judge noticed there none of his posts made mention of his alleged stalker.

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant [Aubrey] Graham ’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements ,” the judge wrote in the court ruling. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”