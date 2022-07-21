Drake isn’t shy about his sense of humor. In fact, many of his music videos include hilarious storylines or skits. His wig in Migos’ hit “Walk It Talk It” gave Tyler Perry a run for his money. And who could forget when the Canadian triple-threat battled it out with Chris Brown to see who had the best dance moves in “No Guidance”? While Drake was vacationing in St. Tropez yesterday (July 20), that didn’t stop him from partaking in his shenanigans.

As the Honestly, Nevermind artist enjoyed paradise with friends, he couldn’t help but point out a familiar tune being enjoyed by the locals. “Where else? Where else Joey would you have them going so crazy?” Drake asks. He moves his camera around to show the scene. Joe Budden’s 2003 hit “Pump It Up” is heard playing over speakers at a restaurant as one very enthusiastic guest dances to the song. Drake continues, “They’re going so nuts. They’re going so nuts to that ‘Pump It Up.’”

While “Pump It Up” may not be on most playlists today, there’s no denying the song was a hit in the early 2000s. In 2004, the song was featured in the final dance battle competition scene in You Got Served. The film starred teen heart-throbs B2K along with other notable names like Marques Houston, Meagan Good and Steve Harvey. What fans on Twitter may have loved more than Drake trolling the popular throwback, was his voice in the video. “Drake sound like a villain. ‘Where else JOEY?!!?’” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Drake said ‘Joey’ like [an] old rich white woman.”

Although it was all in good fun, karma came quickly for Drake. The “In My Feelings” artist was seen trying to avoid a bee a short time later. “Drake being attacked by a bee right after clowning Joe Budden is funny [as fuck],” a fan posted. “Drake got dudes rescuing him from a bee, but he got jokes on Joe Budden?” another commenter wrote. So far, the famous artist turned podcaster has not publicly responded. In the meantime, we can appreciate both the tweets and the song.

