During a press conference yesterday (July 20), many were stunned to hear President Joe Biden say that he has cancer. The president was speaking about climate change at a former coal power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts when he made the shocking announcement.

“My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said. News quickly spread on social media.

“I know I’m not the only one who heard Biden say he has cancer,” one surprised viewer tweeted. Another added, “Biden just mentioned in passing that he has cancer. How has the White House not yet issued a statement confirming or denying?” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates quickly came through with some clarification. Bates retweeted a post about Biden previously having non-melanoma skin cancers removed. “This is what the President was referring to,” Bates wrote.

The President of the United States casually announcing he has cancer definitely has the Internet talking. Then today (July 21), news broke that the 79-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. One person wrote, “Joe Biden managed to get cancer and COVID within 24 hours of each other.” Another observer felt it may be time for the president to call it quits. “I HIGHLY DOUBT he knows what he’s talking about. Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad. He’s 100% UNABLE to read from a teleprompter. This has gone too far. He needs to RESIGN!” the person said.

In recent weeks, videos have surfaced online of Biden stumbling over words while reader teleprompters. As for his COVID results, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says his symptoms are mild. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden have tested negative today, according to CNN.

