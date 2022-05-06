Karine Jean-Pierre is defying odds and making history after being named as the next White House press secretary. The decision was announced yesterday (May 5).

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black, openly gay person in this high-profile role. The move will come later this month as Jean-Pierre will replace President Biden’s current press secretary, Jen Psaki.

The history-making woman’s duties will consist of speaking for President Biden as well as the U.S. government during press briefings that are viewed by millions across the world.

President Biden released a statement that read, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.” He added, “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Both Jean-Pierre and Psaki appeared at yesterday’s press briefing. The two seemed to be in support of each other as reports say they held hands and embraced each other during the announcement.

Jean-Pierre spoke at the event saying, “This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me.” She continued, “I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities, that I stand on their shoulders and I have been throughout my career.”

Psaki shared a message as well. “One of the first conversations we had when we both found out we were getting these jobs was about how we wanted to build a drama-free, on your best days, workplace where everybody worked hard. Where we, on our best days, were rebuilding trust with the public,” she said.

Before stepping into her historic role as the nation’s first Black and openly gay White House press secretary, Jean-Pierre was a communications staffer at MoveOn.org. The organization is known for its work in fighting to pass legislation and working toward a progressive and inclusive future for all.

Jean-Pierre regularly appeared on MSNBC and led several White House press briefings while Psaki had been out sick with COVID.

Psaki’s last day will be May 13th.