Millennials, you might want to sit down for this one. Former B2K front-runner Omarion is telling it all about his time with his former group members. Yesterday (July 11), the “Touch” singer sat down with “TMZ Live.” Although the boys seemed thick as thieves in their B2K days, lately there have been signs that things weren’t always all good.

For fans of the group, it’d be pretty hard to forget when Omarion announced “The Millennium Tour” on Lil Fizz’s birthday and left the rapper off of it in 2019. The tour included some of the hottest acts from the 2000s, like B2K (minus Fizz), Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Soulja Boy and more. Recently, Omarion competed in a Verzuz battle against others from that era such as Mario, Sammie, Bobby V and Ray J. This time the three supporting B2K members were not present. In a bit of back and forth teasing online, Omarion referred to his group members as “backup dancers.” Fizz, J-Boog and Raz-B all wrote “You got served” on a clip referencing Omarion singing.

The typically laid-back Omarion is ready to tell his side of B2K’s demise. As the singer spoke with TMZ, the hosts asked him how he lets things go without holding grudges. Omarion said it’s called “being unbothered.” He added, “It just means that you don’t give someone else your power.” He noted, “Reacting to everything is thoughtless, and it doesn’t serve you.”

As the conversation continued, O revealed that despite the past drama, he’s never publicly spoken about any details. He plans to go more in-depth in his upcoming docuseries, “OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse,” which will share his “truth” and “perspective.” The “Ice Box” singer discussed what it was like being the final person to join B2K. “Me being the last member to come into the group and them already having some kind of synergy, it always felt, within the scope of my career, that I have never had their support,” he shared. Omarion added that he doesn’t fault his former bandmates for the cold reception, citing the “elders” played a role in causing issues among the group.

Interested in hearing more? “OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse” drops July 21. Until then, check out Omarion’s interview and docuseries trailer below.