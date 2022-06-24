By Jon Powell
  /  06.24.2022

Last night (June 23), Verzuz made its return to the small screen with a full-blown R&B line-up that saw Ray J, Bobby V, Sammie, and Pleasure P as the opening acts. After what might’ve been one of the most chaotic battles in the series’ relatively short history, Omarion and Mario took to the stage for the main event.

As scores of viewers watched through different platforms, Omarion and Mario threw plenty of disses at each other throughout, leading to a wealth of jokes about abs, singing off-key, and classic dance moves. At one point, Omarion and his brother O’Ryan even pulled out a couple of watermelons to seduce the crowd with in the middle of their performance, which led to quizzical responses from many on Twitter:

Omarion also brought out additional firepower during his set, as fellow peers like Jeremih and Tank came out to assist. Despite the theatrics, the overall consensus seems to have Mario as the victor, much in the same way Jadakiss and The LOX upset the heavily favored Diplomats last year:

It’s been a couple of years since Omarion liberated his fifth solo LP The Kinection, a 12-track body of work with additional features from Ghostface Killah, T-Pain, Busy Signal, and fellow Maybach Music Group alum Wale. Since then, he’s released loose singles like “We Will Never Forget” with Kierra Sheard and Lalah Hathaway and the Soulja Boy-assisted “Ex.” He also dropped off a cover of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” back in January. Meanwhile, Mario delivered his fifth album Dancing Shadows back in 2018, as well as the EP Closer To Mars in 2020. Last year, the Baltimore talent unloaded the singles “Luxury Love” and “Get Back” alongside Chris Brown. All-in-all, it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect new projects from both artists by 2022’s closing.

Check out plenty more tweets in response to Omarion and Mario’s Verzuz below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mario
Omarion

