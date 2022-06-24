Last night (June 23), Verzuz made its return to the small screen with a full-blown R&B line-up that saw Ray J, Bobby V, Sammie, and Pleasure P as the opening acts. After what might’ve been one of the most chaotic battles in the series’ relatively short history, Omarion and Mario took to the stage for the main event.

As scores of viewers watched through different platforms, Omarion and Mario threw plenty of disses at each other throughout, leading to a wealth of jokes about abs, singing off-key, and classic dance moves. At one point, Omarion and his brother O’Ryan even pulled out a couple of watermelons to seduce the crowd with in the middle of their performance, which led to quizzical responses from many on Twitter:

I’m just trying to understand…WHAT WAS THE REASON OMARION?! O’RYAN?! WATERMELON?!? Hits running low?! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/Ly2ZvvISRw — Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) June 24, 2022

Omarion also brought out additional firepower during his set, as fellow peers like Jeremih and Tank came out to assist. Despite the theatrics, the overall consensus seems to have Mario as the victor, much in the same way Jadakiss and The LOX upset the heavily favored Diplomats last year:

It’s been a couple of years since Omarion liberated his fifth solo LP The Kinection, a 12-track body of work with additional features from Ghostface Killah, T-Pain, Busy Signal, and fellow Maybach Music Group alum Wale. Since then, he’s released loose singles like “We Will Never Forget” with Kierra Sheard and Lalah Hathaway and the Soulja Boy-assisted “Ex.” He also dropped off a cover of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” back in January. Meanwhile, Mario delivered his fifth album Dancing Shadows back in 2018, as well as the EP Closer To Mars in 2020. Last year, the Baltimore talent unloaded the singles “Luxury Love” and “Get Back” alongside Chris Brown. All-in-all, it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect new projects from both artists by 2022’s closing.

Check out plenty more tweets in response to Omarion and Mario’s Verzuz below.

MARIO WINS for being the first person to ever get under Omarion Skin! 😅#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/JRY16doDAa — Just Chillin. (@Jussstchillin1) June 24, 2022

Mario said Omarion and Jeremih better stop they sound crazy 🤣 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/PUwXZjEki2 — Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022

Mario called Omarion a dancing lil nigga, a terrible singer, and called his tour “raggedy shit”. Then skipped away hitting a high note… and no swings were swung #verzuz — Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) June 24, 2022

Omarion: “you wasn’t in the Millennium tour” Mario: “I ain’t wanna be in that raggedy shit”

Nahhh😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/MPPJNh0o7t — 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) June 24, 2022

Omarion sends “Grand rising queen” texts while Mario says “Get dressed babe I’m taking you out.” #Verzuz — Pendy † (@_Ambience) June 24, 2022

Let’s be honest we don’t really wanna see Omarion and Mario after all that shit 😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2022

Omarion said one rude thing and Mario hasn’t given a single fckn since — D. Winchester (@_Dann_yyy) June 24, 2022

Omarion: you ain’t got no more hits Mario: YOU SHOULD LET ME LOVE YOU #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5w21cTvNdk — Rihanna is on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) June 24, 2022

Omarion: “why are my ladies with the good pH balance” Mario: “where my ladies who are focusing on better themselves” 😂😂 the two types of men #Verzuz — inventing nisie (@MuvaNisie) June 24, 2022

Mario been waiting to embarrass Omarion his whole career… — SaVon (@SavonSlvter) June 24, 2022

Mario told Omarion “dont bring out anymore artists out singing off-key” #verzuz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022

Aye yall I’m at this Verzuz and I was rooting for Omarion but he in here getting fucking SMOKED by this nigga Mario OMFG my nigga — GUAP (@guapdad4000) June 24, 2022

Nah this is how Mario started the #Verzuz Had omarion on the ropes from the start 🤣😩 pic.twitter.com/WW7UQh6ObC — ✌🏾Gymbo Slice✌🏾🇯🇲 (@daryldot0121) June 24, 2022

the Omarion/Mario/Jeremih target audience is a bunch of black women in their late 20s-mid 30s who need to be in the bed so they can go to work tomorrow but they reliving their college days right now. — king crissle (@crissles) June 24, 2022

Mario is roasting the hell out of Omarion 😭 pic.twitter.com/D4W2mFcBaA — Nathaniel Turner 🤝🏾 🇺🇸 (@OwaJohnny) June 24, 2022

Omarion got more joints but Mario arguably has more quality joints. — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) June 24, 2022

Omarion got the hits but Mario got the voice, this is rough to watch. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already (@big_business_) June 24, 2022

Omarion tryna distract us with all this dancing to mask the fact he can’t sing live 😂 He got the catalog but Mario is frying him so far! #Verzuz — Chilly Palmer (@RealChillMarcus) June 24, 2022