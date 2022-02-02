Currently, EMPIRE and Oro Music are in the midst of their Beatles Soul Series, which seems to have begun with Bobby V.’s cover of The Beatles‘ iconic “I Want You” back in October. Last week, Omarion joined in with his own cover of the legendary band’s “With A Little Help From My Friends,” the second track from their eighth studio LP Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band back in 1967. Providing a “Poppin” and a “Soul” version of the George Martin-produced offering, Omarion delivers a unique angle of song that saw Ringo Starr singing about needing support from his friends while his significant other was gone:

“What would you think if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me? Lend me your ears and I’ll sing you a song, and I’ll try not to sing out of key, oh, I get by with a little help from my friends, I get high with a little help from my friends, gonna try with a little help from my friends, What do you do when my love is away? Does it worry you to be alone? How do I feel by the end of the day? Are you sad because you’re on your own?”

It’s been a couple of years since Omarion liberated his fifth solo LP The Kinection, which contained 12 songs and additional features from Busy Signal, T-Pain, Ghostface Killah, and fellow Maybach Music alum Wale. Just last year, he unveiled the new singles “We Will Never Forget,” an inspirational number that features Kierra Sheard and Lalah Hathaway, and “EX,” a collaboration alongside his Millennium tour mates Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. Both tracks are expected to appear on Omarion’s forthcoming album, said to be titled Full Circle.

Press play on Omarion‘s rendition of With A Little Help From My Friends.