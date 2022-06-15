On Aug. 19, Tank is set to release his new R&B Money album, which will reportedly be his last project to ever be shared with the masses. “You’ve loved me and I’ve loved you. Thank you.. My final album and last entry into the R&B bible.. R&B MONEY,” he writes on Instagram.

This week, the legendary singer returned to present “Slow,” a J. Valentine-assisted first look from R&B Money. The seductive new track arrived with a visual directed by Young Chang that features Tank surrounded by a bed of roses as he delivers his signature sensual lyrics:

You know what you came to do, foreplay with Rosé/ Put you in the mood when you sit it on my face, that’s my type of view/ Can I swim in your ocean? Can I drown in it too? Baby, when I go deep (Deep)/ Touchin’ your soul (Soul) I’ll make you come over, over and over, and I’ll fuck you slow, and I’ll fuck you slow

Back in 2020, Tank liberated his two EPs While You Wait and Worth The Wait, the piano-led projects that were released under the singer’s own R&B Money imprint. Prior to that, he blessed the masses with his ninth studio LP ELEVATION, which contained 14 cuts and a slew of contributions from Omari Hardwick, Carvena Jones, JoJo, Keith Sweat, Candice Boyd, Luke James, Rahky, Chris Brown, and more. In addition to his own work, Tank has provided features for the likes of Q Parker, Ye Ali, and Rotimi, among many others. As far as recent loose singles go, cuts like “Can’t Let It Show,” “To Be With You,” and “I Deserve” have held fans down in the meantime.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Slow” by Tank featuring J. Valentine down below.