The Game has his heart set on battling Eminem, but it’s only because he believes he’d be a better opponent than his longtime rival. In an upcoming interview on Just Blaze and Katty Customs’ Uproxx show “Fresh Pair,” the Compton rapper explained why he specifically wants to go head-to-head with Em in a Verzuz.

“You want to know why [I challenged Eminem to a Verzuz battle]? Because 50 [Cent] can’t rap!” he explained. “And so I gotta go a level up and challenge the better rapper.”

According to The Game, he has no beef with 50, whose shows he actually enjoys watching. He credits the Queen native for his success in television thus far but insists that he is just more skilled at rapping.

“It’s no 2005, 2006 animosity toward 50,” the Documentary rapper said. “I watch ‘Power,’ I watch the Tommy one ‘(Power Book IV: Force),’ I watch the one with Isaac Wright on primetime television ‘(For Life).’ I watch 50’s shows, I’m a fan of those shows. ‘BMF’ is great!”

“But I’m a rapper, he’s a rapper and I am the better rapper,” he continued. “I’m not the better TV producer — I’m giving him his dead flowers while he can still smell them. But when it comes to rap, he can’t out-rap me.”

On the contrary, The Game said that there’s often a “preconceived notion that [Eminem is] better than everybody.” While this has prevented other people from taking shots at him, the West Coast star wants all the smoke: “I want action,” he said, “and I want it today.”

As fans know, The Game has been gunning for Eminem since he challenged him during his “Drink Champs” interview last month. Though he admits he once thought Em was “the best rapper,” he now believes that he holds that title. “This Game today and Em today … I’m better today,” he said. “And if I’m not, get up and let’s rap! I ain’t come here to fight. Let’s rap.”

See the full clip below.