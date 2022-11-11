It was only a matter of time until Bad Bunny saw new accolades. The Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton superstar is now Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year and he is the first Latin artist to receive the award. The four-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy winner has achieved all-time records in the past year, according to Apple Music. “Released this past May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time,” the company said in a news release.

This is only the beginning for Bunny as we creep into 2023.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in the news release. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Schusser said. “We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

In addition to becoming Apple Music’s biggest Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide, Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide. He broke the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist with 22 songs on the Daily Top 100; reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide, more than any other Latin artist; and holds the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams, just to name a few milestones.

Congratulations, Bad Bunny!