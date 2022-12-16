Brittney Griner has broken her silence following her harrowing ordeal in a Russian prison and subsequent return home to America. Today (Dec. 16), the basketball star revealed her emotions over the last several months in a heartfelt Instagram post. She also thanked her wife, Cherelle Griner, President Joe Biden, and many others who have assisted with her return home:

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith, and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help. I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner… President Biden, you brought me home, and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you.”

In addition, Brittney made it clear that, once she’s fully acclimated to life back in the U.S., fans can expect her back on the court professionally:

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Brittney was released from Russian captivity in an agreed swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The one-for-one exchange was negotiated with Moscow over the past few weeks, ending with Biden signing a commutation order to cut short Bout’s 25-year federal prison sentence. In a press briefing, Biden stated that Brittney was “in good spirits.”

Check out Brittney Griner’s full message below.