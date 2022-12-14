Brittney Griner’s return home has been filled with love and support from family and friends.

PEOPLE reports that to celebrate Brittney’s return, her loved ones threw her a barbecue feast at Fort Sam, Houston. Reportedly, the meal was cooked by her father, Ray Griner. In addition to that, she enjoyed Dr. Pepper and received a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs’ barber to fix up her new “Russian fade,” which developed after she cut off her signature locs. In a previous report, it was revealed that Brittney got the new hairstyle to avoid catching the flu due to Russia’s freezing temperatures.

“She’s had a lot of psychological support,” said Brittney’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas. “The resources are very robust. It’s very supportive and very BG-centered. It’s about her developing agency.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Colas also revealed that the WNBA superstar picked up a basketball for the first time in 10 months on Sunday (Dec. 11). “I think it’s fair to say that her picking up a ball voluntarily and the first thing being a dunk… it was really encouraging. She was really excited.”

Brittney’s wife is also full of excitement following her highly anticipated arrival home. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of many,” wrote Cherelle Griner in an Instagram post this past Saturday, Dec. 10. “I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some, is humanity in its purest form! As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits, I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands, seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again.”

