As previously reported by REVOLT, today (Dec. 8) WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody. The athlete spent nine months detained after airport authorities discovered a vape pen containing cannabis oil in her luggage during a February trip overseas.

Brittney’s case garnered international attention as many felt her punishment did not fit the crime. Upon learning of her release, Former President Barack Obama celebrated her freedom. “Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home,” he tweeted. His message contained a repost of President Joe Biden announcing the Olympian was finally on her way back to American soil.

Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 8, 2022

“Moments ago, I spoke to Britney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden shared on Twitter hours ago. His message included photos of himself at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner. The spouse fought hard this year to secure the basketball player’s release. Cherelle previously stated that she had “zero trust in [the] government” after the couple wasn’t allowed to have a wedding anniversary phone call in June. “If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home? Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call,” she said at the time.

Cherelle wasn’t the only person excited for today’s news. The WNBA tweeted, “After 294 days of tireless work… Our friend, sister, loved one Brittney Griner is FREE. We love you, BG.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also joined in on the discussion. “Congress and the country are overjoyed to learn that, thanks to the committed [and] focused leadership of @POTUS, Brittney Griner is finally free. Today, our hearts are with her dear wife, Cherelle, and the Griner family as their beloved Brittney is safely on her way back to America,” she wrote on Twitter.

After 294 days of tireless work… Our friend, sister, loved one, Brittney Griner is FREE. We love you BG 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UQ7PARbVhg — WNBA (@WNBA) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is free and on a plane back to the United States. She was released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. pic.twitter.com/4yjLJRT3bD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2022

Congress and the Country are overjoyed to learn that, thanks to the committed & focused leadership of @POTUS, Brittney Griner is finally free. Today, our hearts are with her dear wife, Cherelle, and the Griner family as their beloved Brittney is safely on her way back to America. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2022