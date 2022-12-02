Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.02.2022

Yesterday (Dec. 1), Former President Barack Obama didn’t hold back at the podium when it came to Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Last month, as the Republican spoke at a rally, he made interesting comments about vampires and werewolves while trying to make a point about his opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

While rambling for what seemed like an eternity, Walker began, “You ever watch a stupid movie late at night, hoping it’ll get better, it don’t get better, but you keep watching it anyway?” He went on with his explanation: “‘Cause the other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night, some kind of night, but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, vampires are cool people. Are they not?” The audience laughed, unaware that this story to nowhere would continue for several minutes. He informed his supporters that vampires could be killed with “a stake to kill [them] in the heart,” as well as a “necklace of garlic, ‘cause that work” and a cross to burn the blood-sucking leeches.

Eventually, Walker shared, “And this what’s so funny about it. As they’re walking through the house, this guy’s got the holy water. He’s blessing the house. This actor, he’s all fake… he walked upstairs and this vampire looking real good in this like suit. Like, ‘Woah, that sound like Senator Warnock.’” The Republican tried to add a bit of depth to his message by mentioning that even though the vampire wasn’t defeated, we have to have faith. Like most people, Obama got wind of Walker’s speech and incorporated it into one of his own.

“Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia, like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself — when I was seven. Then I grew up,” Obama said while speaking in Atlanta last night. The crowd went wild with laughter and applause. “Obama gives the best shade,” one person tweeted. Another added, “These takedowns of Herschel Walker by Obama just make the day better, right?”

