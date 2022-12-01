Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  12.01.2022

December is starting with a bang! In news that nobody saw coming, Snoop Dogg and his family are now officially models for SKIMS. The photos for Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand dropped today (Dec. 1).

“Introducing the SKIMS Holiday campaign, starring @SnoopDogg alongside his wife, children and grandchildren. The cultural icon and three generations of his family are shot together for the first time, wearing our signature Cozy collection,” Kardashian tweeted. Fans were not ready. “Snoop Dogg and his fam for SKIMS??? Never saw that coming, but I am here for it,” one person wrote. Another posted, “Say what you want about Kimberly, but she [really] got Snoop Dogg for SKIMS — that was a boss move.” In the festive family photos, the West Coast legend stays true to himself by sporting his Death Row chain.

The unexpected ad featured the “Gin and Juice” rapper, 51, along with his wife and manager, Shante Broadus, 51, and their three children — sons Corde Broadus, 28, and Cordell Broadus, 25, and daughter Cori Broadus, 23. Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also appears in the photos. The third generation features Snoop’s grandchildren — Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky and Elleven. One person tweeted, “Snoop Dogg and his fam for SKIMS is my favorite thing today.” Same. Another said, “SNOOP DOGG FOR SKIMS. OMFG, HOW ICONIC.”

Although the response was overwhelmingly positive, many couldn’t help but share silly jokes about the unlikely collaboration. “Snoop Dogg in SKIMS is too funny,” one post read. Another asked if the Long Beach, California native was now considered “America’s Sweetheart.” Prices for adult sizes begin at $78 and prices for kids start at $38. With the holidays officially here, these cozy sets will easily make a great gift. “Kim K just gets it… Snoop Dogg for SKIMS is just genius. Snoop is a guaranteed BAG,” a tweet read.

